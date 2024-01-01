Tribal Football
Son of a gun Enzo Alves (15) makes Real Madrid U19 debut
Enzo Alves is continuing to smash through the levels at Real Madrid.

The 15 year-old striker is the son of former Real Madrid captain Marcelo.

Enzo is an U16 Spain international and made his debut on Saturday with the Real Madrid U19 B team , with whom he played the last 10 minutes (he came on in the 81st minute wearing the number 30 shirt) in the victory against San Sebastián de los Reyes (1-5). 

Enzo still qualifies for the cadet category.

The youngster is expected to spend the season between the Juvenil B and C teams this season, though his U19 debut does promise bigger things for the striker.

