Simeone praises Atletico Madrid efforts for victory at Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was pleased with victory at Athletic Bilbao.

Angel Correa struck the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute.

Simeone later said, "I don't stop at opinions. You should. I live with the players, I'm getting to know them. We played a very good game collectively against a team that creates a lot. In the first half we lacked the composure to control the ball. We weren't precise in attack, but it was clear that we could do damage.

"In the second half we were more precise. It was clear that there was danger. The moment I understood that we had three forwards and a more aggressive pressure. Ángel, once again, did his thing... and I'm happy for him.

"We have a squad that can play differently. Against Espanyol we had chances, but we didn't convert. Today we played the game we wanted to play, strong at the back and strong players with substitutions like Sorloth, who made a great recovery for the goal. As we always say, the substitutions gave us more energy."

Simeone also said of the hosts: "We know what Athletic is like. The damage they do if they score the first goal. That was the plan and we were close to what we wanted. I didn't know that they hadn't lost here for a year."