Sevilla have signed Augsburg winger Ruben Vargas.

The Switzerland international joins Sevilla for a €2m fee and has penned a deal to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

He will wear the number 5 shirt, which Lucas Ocampos wore until he left for Mexico in September.

Vargas was due to train with Sevilla for the first time today.

The winger has been registered in time for Saturday's clash with Valencia.