Sevilla midfielder Navas won't reverse retirement decision: I can't take it anymore

Sevilla midfielder Jesus Navas says he won't be reversing his retirement decision.

The veteran will hang up the boots at the end of the year, mainly due to a hip problem.

He explained: "I can't take it anymore, I've decided.

"I have been in this situation for four years. It is a drain, it is getting worse, more and more continuous, more intense. It is complicated, when you complete the match, you have two or three days where you cannot walk , which is difficult. For me these six months were a very big challenge, I wanted to be with the team.

"Hopefully I can make it to December, because each match starts to be difficult.

"My life is football, I know it will be very difficult. I made that decision because it is something physical. You all know me, I like to play sports, but it is getting complicated little by little and I don't want to not be able to play with my children tomorrow. Every day I am in that situation, but I am pulled by the fact that I can't take it anymore."