Sevilla meet Qatar U17 as Milutinovic makes celebrated visit

Sevilla FC's youth B team played a friendly match against the Qatar U-17 national team, to continue the preparation for the season.

The match was entertaining, as the result was 6-4 for the Andalusians, with many goals and back and forth. The match was held at the Jesús Navas Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match had all eyes on the coach of the Qatari team, since he is the legendary Bora Milutinovic, who serves as ambassador of the country's Football Federation after his extensive coaching career in which he has coached 9 national teams around the world and has coached in more than 13 countries.

Sevilla faced Qatar U17s LaLiga

The coach said that he was very pleased with the facilities and the field. “All the facilities are wonderful and are the ideal conditions for a team to prepare for competition. From the grass, to the locker rooms or the fields, everything is wonderful,” he said. He also reminisced about his last time in Seville and the greatness of the Sevillian club.

“I return to Seville after 40 years remembering the semi-final between France and Germany. It was an unforgettable match. Sevilla FC is a very important team in Spanish soccer,” acknowledged Milutinovic. Sevilla FC continues its quest for growth in all areas and is looking to expand the club around the world.