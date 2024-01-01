Sevilla coach Pimienta frustrated after Mallorca stalemate

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta was frustrated after their 0-0 draw at Real Mallorca.

Saul Niguez was sent off on 89 minutes after rowing with match officials.

Pimienta later said: "He says that he was not insulting him, that he was protesting him.

"You have to be careful in these situations, minute 90, we have a lot at stake, a player that he has been expelled for very little... Let's hope that the sanction is as little as possible.

"There have been moments in which we were good with clear chances but they also pressed us and we practically could not leave our area.

"It is a point that we are going to help us, hopefully, against Girona."