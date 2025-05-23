Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak
'Always Real Madrid' - Enzo Fernandez puts Chelsea on alert
Enzo encouraged as Chelsea inform Real Madrid of sale price

Sevilla invite offers for Lukebakio

Carlos Volcano
Sevilla invite offers for Lukebakio
Sevilla invite offers for LukebakioLaLiga
Sevilla will consider selling Dodi Lukebakio this summer.

TMW says given Sevilla's financial issues, they need to make a major sale over the close-season and Lukebakio is emerging as their best asset.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sevilla rate the Belgium international in the €30m class and will listen to offers for him over the summer.

After the dismissal of Xavi Garcia Pimienta, Sevilla have been steered away from the dropzone by veteran coach Joaquin Caparros.

With one round to go, Sevilla sit 16th on the LaLiga table, four points clear of the bottom three.

Mentions
LaLigaLukebakio DodiFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cesc: Como want to sign more Real Madrid players
La Liga giants interested in shock move for Jamie Vardy
'Always Real Madrid' - Enzo Fernandez puts Chelsea on alert