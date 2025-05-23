Sevilla invite offers for Lukebakio

Sevilla will consider selling Dodi Lukebakio this summer.

TMW says given Sevilla's financial issues, they need to make a major sale over the close-season and Lukebakio is emerging as their best asset.

Sevilla rate the Belgium international in the €30m class and will listen to offers for him over the summer.

After the dismissal of Xavi Garcia Pimienta, Sevilla have been steered away from the dropzone by veteran coach Joaquin Caparros.

With one round to go, Sevilla sit 16th on the LaLiga table, four points clear of the bottom three.