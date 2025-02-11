Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Sevilla defender Bade: Raphinha can say what he wants
Sevilla defender Loic Bade has dismissed a swipe from Raphinha after defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

Sevilla were hammered 4-1 by ten-man Barca, with Raphinha caught on mic during the game telling Lamine Yamal to press higher up the pitch "because they're terrible at the back".

Asked about the comments at a club function today, Bade said: "Raphinha can say whatever he wants..."

On claims that coach Xavier Garcia Pimienta is unhappy with Sevilla's quality, Bade also said: "I think we have a good squad and there are players prepared for each game.

"I will not play in Valladolid (due to suspension), but there are players who can do it perfectly. Do we need unity? Yes, of course, that is always necessary.”

