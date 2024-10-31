Sevilla coach Pimienta happy for Kelechi after Copa win

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta was left pleased after their 2-0 Copa del Rey win at Las Rozas.

Kelechi Iheanacho and an own goal saw Sevilla through, with Pimienta happy seeing the striker on the scoresheet.

He said, "We knew how difficult it was.

"In this type of match everything is very even, they play at home with a lot of fans, who have been cheering. It's harder on the artificial turf because we're not adapted and it was difficult. We were lucky with the own goal in the first half and in the second we were more superior and we got through well in addition to the two goals.

"We knew that if we weren't focused and at 100% it would be impossible to get it out. We're happy with the attitude of the players, which was very good. It was important to compete well, of course to win and also to keep a clean sheet. We were solid defensively, with and without the ball and we're happy about that."

On Iheanacho, he said: "I've been a player, I've played these games and I know how difficult it is. The Third Division opponent comes out with all their strength, the First Division opponent finds it harder to adapt and no matter how much emphasis we put on them, they haven't played for a long time.

"In the first half he played very little and in the second we had the necessary success in the forwards. He's training well, he's played 90 minutes, we're happy with his goal and he's going to continue improving."