Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Barcelona rethink Fati plans
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career

Villarreal coach Marcelino: Winning at Sevilla is real glory

Villarreal coach Marcelino: Winning at Sevilla is real glory
Villarreal coach Marcelino: Winning at Sevilla is real glory
Villarreal coach Marcelino: Winning at Sevilla is real gloryProfimedia
Villarreal coach Marcelino was delighted with victory at Sevilla.

Villarreal won 2-1 on Friday night, with Ayoze Perez hitting an injury-time winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marcelino later said: "It tastes like glory to add four points after playing Atletico and Sevilla in the first two games.

"I always knew the goal would come, it is true that they pushed us, but our goalkeeper (Diego Conde), had a fabulous success but football is about successes, the one who was most successful achieved victory."

The Asturian coach added, "They say whoever scores first, scores twice, and that happened for us."

Mentions
LaLigaVillarrealSevilla
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Sevilla snap up Brighton wing-back Barco
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain