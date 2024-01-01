Villarreal coach Marcelino: Winning at Sevilla is real glory

Villarreal coach Marcelino was delighted with victory at Sevilla.

Villarreal won 2-1 on Friday night, with Ayoze Perez hitting an injury-time winner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marcelino later said: "It tastes like glory to add four points after playing Atletico and Sevilla in the first two games.

"I always knew the goal would come, it is true that they pushed us, but our goalkeeper (Diego Conde), had a fabulous success but football is about successes, the one who was most successful achieved victory."

The Asturian coach added, "They say whoever scores first, scores twice, and that happened for us."