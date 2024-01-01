Sevilla coach Pimienta admits frustration after Las Palmas draw

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta admitted some frustration with their 2-2 draw at Las Palmas last night.

The match marked a return to his former club for Pimienta.

He later said, "We came to win. The proposal has been very good, with arrivals, with clearer chances on our part. In the end there have been two or three very clear ones. We know that we came to a difficult field, an opponent that takes the ball away from you, well.

"We worked hard, but we gained possession, we had more chances. We made some mistakes and that is a penalty. The team has not stopped going for the game. We have not been successful, but correcting things is the way forward."

Pimienta also said: "It's only been two months since I left here, that people said goodbye to me in an emotional way. When the game starts, everything changes, you put your chip in competition mode and I'm happy to return to this wonderful island that has treated me so well and now to also do well in Sevilla."

On the match, he added: "I have to look at it calmly, analyse it well, but when they score two goals and have some more chances... We try to make few things happen in our area, we have to concede less, be more solid defensively. Offensively we have generated enough chances to win the match, correct all those things especially so that they don't happen on the defensive side."