Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta: We made it too easy for Real Betis

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta admitted frustration with his players after their El Gran Derbi defeat to Real Betis.

Sevilla had the lead but Betis fought back to win 2-1, with Garcia Pimienta stating later that they made it "too easy" for Betis on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "We lacked football, quality, defensive consistency and the belief that we were capable of achieving something positive. It's not that we didn't want to, I have no complaints in that sense, but in games of this demand you have to be focused.

"We deservedly took the lead, but we didn't defend well in those two actions in the first half that conditioned us to lose the game.

"Everything will depend on us. If we compete as we're accustomed to in many of the games we've played, we'll be close to winning. If we're not decisive, like in the play that led to the two goals, and we lack the personality to keep possession and create dangerous chances, it will be very difficult.

"We have to earn the right to achieve important things in the nine remaining matches, and that depends on us."

Garcia Pimienta added: "There was a part of the game where things were going our way; we went on the counterattack and knew Betis were going to have a hard time. I haven't seen the repeated goals, but I get the feeling it was too easy.

"We didn't have the necessary forcefulness to stop plays like that. In the 47th minute, in added time, you can't concede a goal; you have to defend tooth and nail. That's where we really lacked that forcefulness."