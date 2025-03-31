Pellegrini happy for Real Betis fans after El Gran Derbi triumph: We owed them

Real Betis conquered city rivals Sevilla FC 2-1 on Sunday night, a result which means so much to the green and white half of the city.

That was made clear by the fact that the Estadio Benito Villamarín was still packed long after the final whistle had blown, with the players treated to chorus after chorus of praise and adoration as they completed a well-deserved lap of honour.

Advertisement Advertisement

This was the club’s first league victory over their rivals since 2018, so it had been long overdue. They had beaten their rivals in the Copa del Rey en route to winning that trophy in 2021/22, but this was the first league win against Sevilla FC since Manuel Pellegrini took over as coach back in 2020. After four losses and five draws in his previous nine league derbies against Sevilla FC, on Sunday night the Chilean – recently named LALIGA EA SPORTS Coach of the Month for March – could finally celebrate.

“We owed it to the fans to get this derby win,” Pellegrini explained after the game. “It was very important to win this derby at this moment. We’ve been on top for several seasons yet we didn’t show it in the derby. So, I’m very happy for the fans. It’s not just about beating Sevilla FC, it’s about getting as high up the table as possible and achieving European qualification for next season.”

Real Betis players celebrate at the final whistle LaLiga

Six wins in a row for the comeback kings

With this victory, Real Betis have now won six matches in a row in LALIGA EA SPORTS and sit in sixth place in the table, although they’re level on 47 points with fifth-placed Villarreal CF, who they take on in two weeks’ time in Matchday 31. Before that, there’s a trip to challenge league leaders FC Barcelona in Matchday 30 this coming Saturday, and Los Verdiblancos will travel to Catalonia with confidence.

They have been in fantastic form, especially since Isco’s return from injury in December and since the winter transfer window when Brazilian winger Antony and Colombian striker Cucho Hernández arrived. The latter scored the winner in ELGRANDERBI on Sunday, latching on to a beautiful through ball from Isco and keeping his cool to slot into the back of the net. That goal completed a comeback, after Rubén Vargas had opened the scoring for the visitors and after Johnny Cardoso levelled things up.

It was just the second time this century that Real Betis have won a derby against Sevilla FC after conceding the opening goal, after also doing so once back in 2012. This Real Betis squad has a “never give up” mentality to it, and this was the third game from their past four in LALIGA EA SPORTS in which they have secured victory after conceding the opening goal. As Pellegrini described it afterwards: “After their goal, we saw the maturity of this team as they fought back and even had chances in the second half to extend the lead further.”

With Champions League football within reach and with Real Betis still alive in the UEFA Conference League too, there is a real air of optimism at the club right now. They’re playing fantastic football, they’re winning important matches and they’re giving their fans a lot to cheer about. The sky is the limit for this exciting Real Betis team.