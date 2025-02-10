Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta: We didn't deserve Barcelona scoreline

Sevilla coach Xavier Garcia Pimienta was left frustrated after their 4-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Garcia Pimienta insists a denied penalty claim was the turning point.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The first half was very good, knowing how to suffer and being supportive. They got ahead of us and immediately after we were able to equalise. On a defensive level we were able to counterattack dangerously. In one of those two actions by Isaac or Lukebakio, if you get ahead, the game changes for you.

"It's a shame because, right from the start, they score a goal too easily. There is also a play that, at the very least, should have been reviewed, which is the one on (Djibril) Sow. It's a very clear push that could have been a penalty."

The coach insists Jule Koundé fouled the Sevilla midfielder.

"He's alone. Another thing is that he would have shot and then dived, but he couldn't even control it.

"We're not going to say that we lost because of that action, but if they whistle a penalty and you score, it's 2-2."

He added, "We are upset by the defeat. I would like to highlight the fans, who have been fantastic, suffering with us and giving us strength. I feel very bad because Sevilla deserved to have taken something positive from it. This game is beyond repair and we have to think about next week. A very difficult and demanding game in a complicated scenario in which we have to prepare to face up to it."