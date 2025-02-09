Flick convinces Barcelona about Musiala move

Barcelona management have been convinced by coach Hansi Flick about a move for Jamal Musiala.

The Germany midfielder worked with Flick when the latter was coach of Bayern Munich. The pair also were together with the national team.

Relevo says Flick is eager for a reunion and has convinced Barca's board about moving for the midfielder.

Musiala is currently tied to Bayern until 2026 with new contract talks underway.

However, those negotiations are dragging on, so offering encouragement to interested rivals, which now include Barca.