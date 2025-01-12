Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta disappointed after Valencia draw

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admitted disappointment after their 1-1 draw with Valencia.

Luis Rioja put Valencia ahead before Adria Pedrosa struck for the hosts in injury-time.

Garcia Pimienta said, "Football is so strange and so difficult that sometimes you score when you least deserve it, with a shot from far away, and you don't do it when you deserve it, or they score on you.

"Those of us who have been footballers know how difficult this is. I think we have tried harder and we have scored in the strangest play. I put myself in the shoes of the players and I can only take my hat off to them because they try and I can't say anything to them. With the boys, until the end of the world."

He also said: “You come here with all the hope of having a good game at home, of getting the three points, and it probably wasn’t that way. We all agree. From the first moment to the last we tried in every way to find the opposing goal. We made a very serious mistake in Valencia’s goal and luck has returned it to us.

"We weren’t good at the level of play, but the team didn’t lose face and always went for the game. We shot more, we created more. It’s important not to lose, but we have to improve on all the things we didn’t do well, which is why we didn’t win.”