Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta admits Bordalas admiration; lays out Akor plans

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta has admitted his admiration for Getafe counterpart Jose Bordalas.

Sevilla meet Getafe on Saturday at the Coliseum, with Bordalas planning to unleash new signing Akor Adams.

Suso and more moves:

"He's just another player in the squad. I imagine he'll have offers because he's a great player and if he has one that interests him and he wants to leave, he'll leave and if not, he's just another player, who is as important to me as the rest. Because of the way he plays or what I've thought up until now, another teammate has played but without a doubt. And I always say that a player who leaves should be replaced. We've reinforced ourselves with two signings that raise the level of the squad and if a player leaves, that position has to be reinforced."

Pedro Ortiz's departure:

"He has said goodbye to us, to his teammates, to the entire staff. He hasn't had any opportunities, I've counted on other players. He hasn't missed any training sessions, except in pre-season, and I wish him the best of luck because he deserves it. On days like the one against Celta we needed people with experience, like Manu Bueno, but I wish him the best. He's young and he has to be in football for many more years."

Isaac Romero and Akor, together?

"It's one of the options and I have to adapt to the strengths of the squad. If I see that we have more chances to finish than with one player, we'll do it. I'm the one who has to adapt. He's been training for a couple of times, he has to understand our way of playing. We have to be patient and the advantage is that he's fit and will adapt. We expect a lot from him because he has the level to play for Sevilla and he's coming with desire; you can see it in his eyes."

Bordalás' style:

"All the games are very difficult. We haven't been able to beat Espanyol or Valencia at the Pizjuán. When you play a team like Getafe, with a coach who has been there for so long, a group that has internalised the way of playing, knows the profile of the players, the way of training is the same, it's even more difficult. We talk about styles, but we all want the same thing: to win games. As there is no magic formula, each of us has our own way of understanding the game to get the best out of the players we have. The way of playing doesn't matter if in the end you achieve the objective. Respect and even admiration. Hopefully tomorrow I'll have as many years in the Primera Division as he has."

More on Akor Adams:

"Akor is a proven player, who comes from playing in the French first division. We thought he was a good reinforcement, but in no case are we going to give up on the reserve team, everything will depend on performance. If someone in the first team falls asleep, another will have their chance."

Kelechi Iheanacho's future:

"He has many offers and is deciding which is the best option. He has absolute freedom to decide. He will be called up but he has to decide which is his best option."

Marcao:

"He doesn't play more because there are other teammates who have done better. Against Almería he played very well although the team was not in the second half. He will definitely help us."

Transfer market:

"In the world of football, you know very well that a lot of things happen and we tend to have them happen at the last minute and with little room for manoeuvre. There are four days left for movements to take place and whatever happens, we have to have a solution immediately. I know this because I am in continuous dialogue with Víctor Orta. If for whatever reason, it is midnight on the 3rd and the transfer market closes, that will be the best squad I have to face the last four months and we will not make any excuses."

Valentin Barco's situation:

"He is close to settling his exit from the club. If he is a Sevilla player on Tuesday, he will be one of them without any problem and will participate if I think it is appropriate. He has to earn his place."