Adams excited joining Sevilla: I want to make history here

Akor Adams is excited to have joined Sevilla.

The Nigerian striker has moved to Sevilla this week from Montpellier and was presented to the local media this morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adams said: "I'm very happy to be here. It's been a very warm welcome. These two days have been very intense, but luckily everything is now closed and we are here."

The new signing watched Sevilla draw with Espanyol after inking terms: "It was fantastic. The first impression left its mark on me from the anthem, which I really liked. The atmosphere was great and the fans were very good. We should have won the match, but Espanyol were very good defensively. Let's hope we can do the same in the next match."

He continued: "I've seen a lot of the club, even before I could imagine that I would end up coming here. Above all, the things that have been achieved in Europe. They have conquered Europe, basically. I have seen many of the finals. It is a very big club and for me it is a pleasure to belong to it.

"There is a lot of history at this club and I am here to be part of this history and also to try to write my own.

"Both my family and I are very happy. It has been a great welcome and for me it is a great (25th) birthday present."