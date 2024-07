Sevilla chief Orta: We wanted Ramos to stay

Sevilla chief Victor Orta says they will survive Sergio Ramos' departure.

The veteran defender admits he rejected a "lifetime" contract offer from Sevilla to depart this summer.

Orta said: “Sevilla loses many things without Ramos: leadership, football, experience, essence...

"We proposed to him the intention of renewing, we knew that a series of circumstances had to occur and he made that quite clear.

"It has been an incredible year.”