Ramos explains leaving Sevilla - and new plans

Sergio Ramos says he intends to play on after leaving Sevilla.

The former Real Madrid captain also admits he turned down a lifetime contract at Sevilla.

He said at his farewell ceremony: “I re-signed to pay tribute to (Antonio) Puerta, (Jose Antonio) Reyes, my grandfather and my father, who had the illusion of seeing me here. I wanted to show them that I could still be here. Another objective was to show my Sevilla fans as best I know how to do: with performance and commitment. I believe that they have been fulfilled in a remarkable way. I leave with my head held high and my duty fulfilled.

“The contract said one year and I think I’ve earned the right to choose. I show my face and never leave if the ship sinks. I embarked on this project because it was a matter of feeling and heart and not money. I would like to be remembered with the good performance I have given this season. Anyone who doubts my love for Sevilla has been missing for the last year.”

Ramos continued: “This is a decision that I made on a personal and family level. I’m leaving here as I arrived, without talking about money. They gave me the opportunity to continue with a lifetime contract, but I have made another decision.”

On his future, the 38 year-old stated: “It is true that the United States is a country that attracts us a lot at the family level, but to this day there is nothing agreed with any team anywhere.

“I don’t think about retiring at all, I’ve felt very good this year. I’m hungry to continue competing and I feel healthy to continue competing.”