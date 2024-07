Sevilla announce Ramos departure

Sevilla have announced the departure of Sergio Ramos.

The 38-year-old joined Sevilla midway through last season after leaving PSG in the summer.

Now Sevilla announces on its official website that Ramos will not extend his contract and instead will leave the club.

Lately, Ramos has been heavily linked with San Diego FC, which will enter Major League Soccer next season.

Before his move to PSG, Ramos spent a full 16 seasons at Real Madrid.