Sevilla chief Orta: We need to shop for loans and free transfers

Sevilla chief Victor Orta has laid out their transfer plans.

Orta has discussed the type of player they're seeking to buy.

He said, “We are looking for fast, aggressive players who can control the ball, of course it all depends on the position.

"Up front we want a lot of speed and at the back too, because the coach likes to draw the line to the centre of the field. We will look for free players, on loan or with special contractual situations.

"At the cash level there are no problems, another thing is the salary limit that we have exceeded. We have to look for the best player with the resources we have and not make any excuses.”