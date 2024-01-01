Lo Celso thriving in second Real Betis spell: Like I never left!

Gio Lo Celso admits he's enjoying a career revival at Real Betis.

The attacker scored again in victory over Espanyol and was named man-of-the-match. He now has five goals in his last four games for Betis.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Lo Celso said: "The most important thing is that the team won, it didn't matter who scored the goal. We had to leave the three points at home, it was important not to leave more points at home to get to the top and also before an important week of derby that we know how it is lived in Seville. Very happy.

"We know what life is like here and the best way to get to the derby was to win and leave a good impression today. I am proud of the team's effort and of the fans who did not stop cheering until the last minute."

Lo Celso admits he's enjoying his second spell as a Betis player.

"It seemed like I had never left. I have very fond memories and as soon as I arrived they made me remember straight away. I have a very special affection for them and I try to return the affection and love on a daily basis and in every game."