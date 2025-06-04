Sevilla announce Orta axing

Tribal Football
Sevilla have axed sports director Victor Orta.

Orta (above left), formerly of Leeds United, loses his job after a poor past season at Sevilla. He joined the LaLiga club the previous year to replace Monchi after his departure for Aston Villa.

Xavi Garcia Pimienta was sacked in the final month of the campaign and replaced by veteran coach Joaquin Caparros, who managed to guide Sevilla away from the dropzone.

Sevilla announced this morning: "Sevilla FC announces the one who until now was sports director of the entity has ceased his functions, Victor Orta as well as his team. In this way, Orta and his collaborators leave the Sevillista entity, which they reached in the 2023/24 season, after two seasons.

"Sevilla FC wants to thank Victor Orta and his team his professionalism, commitment and performance in his tasks and wishes him the best in his new professional challenges." 

