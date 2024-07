DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul

Sevilla have signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Saul moves to Sevilla on a season-long loan with the option for another 12 months - which can be triggered unilateraly by Sevilla.

The Spain midfielder leaves Atletico after making 427 appearances.

Atletico were eager to shift Saul on with two years to run on his €7m-a-year deal.

He made his debut for Atletico in 2014 and during the 10 years he had spells away on-loan with Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano.