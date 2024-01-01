Saul 'happy and excited' about Sevilla move

Saul Niguez is excited about his move to Sevilla.

The midfielder has joined on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with an option for another year's loan.

He said at today's presentation: “I am very happy and excited. I am where they want me and where I want to be. I'm nervous, I have tremendous excitement.

"The challenge is to give Sevilla my best version, the confidence they give me is important. I want to enjoy every day, competing and its people. With work and humility, I want to make them enjoy me.”

Saul also said: "We have a very balanced team with young people and veteran people. We must transmit enthusiasm and desire to young people, we must transmit good values ​​to them and help us get Sevilla to be where it should be.

“I still haven't thought about next year, even if it is a loan that could be extended. There is good harmony, the important thing now is to show that I have the level to be at Sevilla.”