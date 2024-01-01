Saul 'happy and excited' about Sevilla move

The midfielder has joined on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with an option for another year's loan.
He said at today's presentation: “I am very happy and excited. I am where they want me and where I want to be. I'm nervous, I have tremendous excitement.
"The challenge is to give Sevilla my best version, the confidence they give me is important. I want to enjoy every day, competing and its people. With work and humility, I want to make them enjoy me.”
Saul also said: "We have a very balanced team with young people and veteran people. We must transmit enthusiasm and desire to young people, we must transmit good values to them and help us get Sevilla to be where it should be.
“I still haven't thought about next year, even if it is a loan that could be extended. There is good harmony, the important thing now is to show that I have the level to be at Sevilla.”