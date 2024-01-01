Sergi Roberto says emotional farewell to Barcelona: I leave the captaincy in good hands

Sergi Roberto has said a formal farewell to Barcelona today.

Barca held a parting ceremony for their former captain today at the Nou Camp.

Roberto said, "Thank you to all of you who are here. In recent years, I have seen how legends leave and today it is my turn. I was a Culé from birth and always watching Barça. At 14 years old I fulfilled my dream and I enjoyed it every day. After several years, I went to the old Masia, they were the best years of my life. With teammates who are my best friends.

"There I acquired values. La Masia will always be the heart of this club. At 17 years old I debuted with Luis Enrique as a professional. At 18, I made my debut in the first team with Guardiola. It was a special day in my career. I have been privileged. I have shared a dressing room with idols who were friends. Who was going to tell me that I was going to win 25 titles and I was going to play 373 games?

"I would like to thank the presidents, coaches, directors, material managers, doctors... thank you for making me feel at home. To the fans: I would have liked to say goodbye on the field. I will be eternally grateful. Your demands made me who I am today. I will carry you in my heart. To my teammates, I wish you the best. I will celebrate every victory and every title like another culé."

He added, "Being the first team captain is the other most important moment in my career. I have had captains who were idols, from whom I have learned. It has been an honour. I leave the armband in good hands, in those of Marc (ter Stegen). Nothing beats being captain of the Barça."

Barca president Joan Laporta also said: "Today is a day full of emotions and feelings. Thank you to all of you who have come. Xavi, Piqué, Puyol, teammates, players, Unzue... what I want is to tell you that you are history, a symbol... of Barça. You are an exemplary person. You have gone through all the categories since you were 14. I only have words of gratitude for your commitment to the club, for your exemplary way of being.

"Your career is successful, you can be. proud. It's spectacular. I would highlight that you have taken care of and helped the young people as captain. You have touched the glory with the 25 titles and the 373 games. We all have moments of yours in our hearts. It is evident that the PSG goal is memorable. I tell you and your family that Barça is your home, it has been, it is and it always will be. You are a player who has the honour of being part of the shield. Wherever you go, we will have you in our hearts."