DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Atalanta goalkeeper Musso

Atletico Madrid have signed permanently Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso.

The Argentine moved to Atletico in January on-loan to the end of the season.

Musso made nine appearances as he acted as cover for senior No1 Jan Oblak for the second-half of last season.

And his performances convinced Atleti to pursue a permanent deal, with a deal being confirmed today.

Musso has signed a three-year contract with Atletico and moves to Madrid for a fee of €3m. 

Musso's deal arrives 24 hours after Atletico also signe Clement Lenglet permanently from Barcelona. The France defender has penned a deal to 2028.

