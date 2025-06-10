Huijsen thrilled to join Real Madrid as he reveals Xabi talks and Ramos contact

Dean Huijsen admits he's thrilled to be a Real Madrid player.

The signing from Bournemouth was unveiled to the local press at the Santiago Bernabeu today in Madrid.

After being introduced by president Florentino Perez, Huijsen began, laughing: "Can you hear me?

"Thanks to the President. I've wanted to be here since day one. Since I was called by Madrid, I had no eyes for another team. Thanks to my family, from driving every day to train, to traveling with me... And thanks to my brothers. I come to the best club in the world and I am here to give everything.

"With humility and hopefully we can win many trophies together. Madrid is the club of my life. Thank you. Hala Madrid."

He continued: "Obviously the best day of my life. It is a dream to be here. I will give everything for the team.

"The offers? Madrid is the best club in the world and there is no other like it."

On coach Xabi Alonso, he continued: "Yes, we have talked a little. Of what he expects from me. I think it will be beautiful years.

"I fit in very well in Xabi football. I am going to try to contribute to the team and everything that can help.

"I think I have shown that I am ready. What can help, here I am. And the demand is clear, I want to win everything. I have a lot of ambition."

Ramos in contact

Huijsen revealed former Real captain Sergio Ramos had been in contact to congratulate him.

He said: "He texted me the day it became official. He is my maximum idol, the best central in history.

"The first game of his I remember is the 2014 final, in which Ramos scored the goal at the last minute. I would be nine years old and it is my first memory."

Asked about the pressure of joining Real Madrid, Huijsen concluded: "I focus on playing. I am quite calm. And I don't think about it much. I do what I love. I am living a dream. I try to give the maximum."