Seedorf: Vini Jr centre of row between Real Madrid and UEFA

Carlos Volcano
Former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf believes Vinicius Jr was a victim of a row with UEFA for last night's Ballon d'Or snub.

Real Madrid are furious Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Vinicius Jr.

And Seedorf said: "It seems that there is something between Real Madrid and UEFA that seems to be unresolved.

"It is a shame because I think that these things have to be separated, especially for a player in a special moment.

"The problems between Real Madrid and UEFA should be kept outside of these matters. It's a shame."

UEFA and Real Madrid have been at odds over the Spanish giants' involvement in the Super League breakaway attempt.

