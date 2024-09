Saul urges Sevilla calm after Girona defeat

Saul Niguez has urged calm from Sevilla fans after defeat to Girona.

The midfielder missed the game due to his red card at Real Mallorca last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saul posted to social media after the 2-0 defeat: "I understand the criticism, but it's not the best time.

"Let's all keep going together and we'll change this situation, I'm sure. "I trust in the work that the team is doing.

"It's just a matter of time."