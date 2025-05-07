Tribal Football
Sao Paulo prepare approach for Barcelona U19 coach Belletti

Barcelona risk losing youth coach Juliano Belletti in the coming weeks.

Last week Belletti's U19 team won the club's third UEFA Youth League title. 

And Sport is reporting that Sao Paulo, a former club of Belletti's, is emerging as a potential destination.

Sao Paulo want to bring Belletti home as their new head coach. He has a short spell as the club's U20 coach two years ago.

Former Barca and Chelsea fullback Belletti is in his first season as U19 coach at La Masia.

