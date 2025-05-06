Aston Villa preparing bid for Celta Vigo defender Mingueza

Tribal Football
Aston Villa are lining up a move for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingeuza at the end of the season.

Mingueza has a contract with Celta Vigo until 2026, but it's unlikely he'll fulfill it. Reports coming out of Galicia indicate that the 25-year-old Spanish defender has received major offers from Europe and will leave Celta in the coming weeks. 

According to Mundo Deportivo, one club in the running to sign Mingueza is Unai Emery and Monchi 's Aston Villa. The Catalan's deal carries a €20m buyout clause. 

This is where Barcelona comes into the equation. The Blaugrana club hold 50 per cent of his registration, who came through the La Masia youth academy.

As such, cash-strapped Barca are monitoring the situation closely.

