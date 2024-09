San Lorenzo medical for ex-Athletic Bilbao captain Muniain

Former Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain is a step away from signing for San Lorenzo in Argentina.

Muniain was due to take his medical today.

Speaking to local reporters: "Everything is going very well."

"Let's see if we can close this story. I'm very happy to be back here. I can't wait."

Muniain, 31, came off contract at Athletic this summer and was eager to continue his career in Argentina this season.