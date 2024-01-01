Ex-Athletic Bilbao captain Muniain in Argentina for San Lorenzo deal

Former Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain is a step closer from completing his move to Argentine football.
Muniain is now in the country and after talking up a switch to River Plate, it's emerged the midfielder is set to sign for San Lorenzo.
TyC Sports says the 31 year-old is in talks with San Lorenzo today and could sign a contract within hours.
He will join as a free agent after coming off contract with hometown club Athletic over the summer.
Muniain has long declared an ambition to close his career in Argentina.