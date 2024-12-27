Tribal Football
Salas pens new deal with Sevilla

Carlos Volcano

Kike Salas has signed a new contract with Sevilla.

Salas has penned a new agreement to 2029.

After the renewal of José Ángel Carmona a few weeks ago, Sevilla have also announced the extension of the contract of the 22-year-old Spanish defender, whose deal would have expired in June 2026.

This season, Salas has already played 14 games, nine of them as a starter.

In addition, last November he made his debut as an Under-21 international with Spain. 

