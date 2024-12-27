Qarabag striker Juninho: I think about Sevilla's offer day and night
Qarabag striker Juninho has reaffirmed hopes of signing for Sevilla in January.
Sevilla and Qarabag are locked in talks over a deal for the Brazilian.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Juninho admitted to Sportinfo: "This opportunity will not fall into my hands again.
"I want to take a risk. I never imagined that one day I would receive the invitation to play for a big club in Spain.
"I think about Sevilla's offer day and night. I even see it in my dreams."