Qarabag striker Juninho: I think about Sevilla's offer day and night

Qarabag striker Juninho has reaffirmed hopes of signing for Sevilla in January.

Sevilla and Qarabag are locked in talks over a deal for the Brazilian.

Juninho admitted to Sportinfo: "This opportunity will not fall into my hands again.

"I want to take a risk. I never imagined that one day I would receive the invitation to play for a big club in Spain.

"I think about Sevilla's offer day and night. I even see it in my dreams."