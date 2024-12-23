Retiring Sevilla midfielder Navas thanks Real Madrid fans for farewell

Sevilla midfielder Jesus Navas has thanked Real Madrid fans after their farewell on Sunday.

The defeat at Real Madrid marked Navas' final game of his career, as he now hangs up the boots.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the reception received from the Real fans, he said afterwards: "Today was a spectacle, I've never seen anything like it in my life on a rival's pitch. It was crazy.

"In those last few minutes I couldn't see anything, I was looking at the ground remembering all the moments I've lived, the joy I've given to my Sevilla and my national team. Making so many people happy, I think, is something unique.

"In the end, there are many moments and many joys. I'm left with the fact that people tell me that with everything I've achieved... I've always been the same. That's what has brought me this far, values ​​that I've also wanted to transmit to the national team. I'm calm because we've had two very difficult years at my Sevilla. I wanted to be there in this transition."