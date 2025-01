Aramburu signs new deal with Real Sociedad

Jon Mikel Aramburu has signed a new deal with Real Sociedad.

The Venezuela fullback has penned a new contract to 2030 today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aramburu joined La Real in 2023 from Real Union and initially played for the B team.

He is now a member of Imanol Alguacil's senior squad and been rewarded for his form with a new deal.

Aramburu's former contract was to run to 2026.