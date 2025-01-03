Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Sociedad striker Sadiq undergoing Valencia medical
Real Sociedad striker Sadiq undergoing Valencia medical
Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq is in Valencia today for a medical.

Sadiq is set to sign with the LaLiga strugglers on-loan to the end of the season. The deal will include a permanent option worth €8-10m, says Marca.

An agreement between the three parties was reached late on Thursday.

Before heading to the Valencia medical centre, where he will undergo tests, Sadiq confirmed that he will be at the Mestalla on Friday to watch the match against Real Madrid.

Asked by fans how he was feeling, Sadiq laughed, "Amunt València", before jumping into an official club car.

