SACKED! Real Valladolid fire Pezzolano

Real Valladolid have sacked coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Pezzolano has been dismissed after yesterday's 5-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Valladolid are currently bottom of the LaLiga table with nine points out of a possible 45.

Pezzolano guided Valladolid to promotion and back into the LaLiga last season.

The team will train tomorrow, Sunday, at 12 noon at the José Zorrilla stadium, since Promesas plays in the Anexos, and it is expected that his replacement will be announced on this same day.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play