Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Valladolid fans applauded Griezmann goal

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left delighted with their 5-0 win at Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Simeone admits he's pleased with the winning momentum Atletico are now showing.

A fantastic month and change:

"All teams need time, we were talking about the new guys needing to adapt and take on the dimension of how we played in the team. The growth of Lenglet, Sorloth, Julián... and the hope of recovering Robin, is giving us good collective work, we are clear about what we want and we are moving towards what we want."

Patience with the team:

"We lost a match against Betis, we played very badly and the team was not recognizable, that was the turning point, we can lose or draw, it doesn't matter, but it does matter to be recognizable, for thirteen years we have set an idea to compete, you may like it more or less, but with commitment the team responds."

Reasons for the change of play:

"Defensively we are feeling good from a collective point of view, the work of the boys who are playing gives us an extra to take another step and from a defensive point of view we can have more aerial play, more counterattack if the team asks for it, but the League is very long and now we are focusing on the Cup, which will be tough like all the games that are played in a single match."

Attacking the opponent's weakness:

"We knew the opponent's needs, the atmosphere that also did not play so much in favor of the rival team, we had to play with that and wait for our moment. Not rushing and not splitting ourselves, and from a collective point of view looking for where we could hurt them. The goal that opened the way came and it was a shame the goals that did not go on the scoreboard by a few millimetres."

Goalscorer Clement Lenglet:

"He is hungry, he is a player of an age who already knows what he wants in football and he came to contribute where he has been assigned. At the beginning he did not play to enhance his virtues, which are many. He interpreted the way we played. He has a great way of getting out with his foot, good foot, and I hope he can continue to maintain this. Anything that adds to our competition makes me happy. It is more difficult to add decisions, but it is better for the club."

Two points behind the leader:

"What I wanted to highlight is the applause from the Valladolid fans for Griezmann's goal, it's been a while since we've seen that and it's nice to feel it. As for competing, we're competing against ourselves. It's not going to be easy because we have Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Villarreal, Athletic is doing very well. LaLiga is difficult, but match by match more than ever."