Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has opened up on his frustration at two years without a major trophy in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti signed off on the 2024/25 with no silverware, and 2025/26 was a chaotic campaign, with Ancelotti's replacement Xabi Alonso sacked mid-season.

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Alonso and Los Blancos parted ways in January 2026, following defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, before moving onto Chelsea this summer.

Rudiger backed Alonso to succeed at his former club, but admitted he fell short of expectations in Madrid.

"I messaged him wishing him all the best the day he was sacked, but we haven't spoken since.

"He's a young coach with a clear vision of a very demanding style of football, which is good.

"Until November we were really flying high. Unfortunately, in the important matches, we didn't get the results we perhaps deserved."