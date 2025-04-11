Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen says Kylian Mbappe has taken Real Madrid backwards this season.

Despite his free-scoring form in his first season with Real Madrid, there's every chance Mbappe will finish the campaign trophyless after leaving PSG last summer.

Rothen, reflecting on Mbappe and Real Madrid after their 3-0 Champions League defeat at Arsenal this week, said on RMC Sport: "He is one of the culprits.

"We don't want to put all the blame on Kylian Mbappe for the match, but we expected a decisive Mbappe and he wasn't. I saw him a bit awkward. He didn't always hit the mark in the few chances he had. A striker of his calibre has to improve. As for individual performances, he was quite mediocre..."

Rothen continued: "The other disappointment, and in this case Mbappé is perhaps responsible, is his style, his way of being. We don't see it. Mbappé is stingy in defense, he is not someone who focuses tactically on protecting the midfield. Looking at Carlo Ancelotti's system yesterday, this is the question I asked myself.

"The fact of having signed Mbappé has destabilised Madrid tactically. In the important games since the beginning of the season, Real Madrid have not been up to par. For me, this is a problem."