Real Madrid star Vini Jr warns Arsenal: Magical things happen at Bernabeu

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr insists their Champions League quarterfinal with Arsenal isn't over.

The Gunners outclassed Real Madrid 3-0 in the first-leg on Tuesday night.

But Vini Jr insisted this morning: "There are no excuses. We played a bad game in London.

"Now we have to improve so we can fight for promotion at the Bernabeu. Magical things have always happened at the Bernabeu, and they can happen again.

"We always fight until the last whistle."

Along with defeat at Arsenal, Real Madrid were also beaten at home by Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.