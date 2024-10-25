Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Arsenal defender set to miss Liverpool clash after scan shows cause for concern
Man Utd chiefs make new Antony transfer decision

Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but war not over
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but war not overLaLiga
A fresh twist has occurred in the legal saga between Kylian Mbappe and PSG.

Real Madrid striker Mbappé sued PSG for unpaid wages and bonuses totaling €55m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The French league organization (LFP) has now decided the case - and ruled in Mbappé's favour. 

This judgement states that PSG must pay the amount that Mbappé demanded. 

However, RMC Sport reports PSG are refusing to pay.The LFP cannot force the club to pay. However, L'Équipe says the league can punish PSG if they do not pay.

A possible punishment could be a transfer ban. Le Parsien writes in turn that PSG will appeal the LFP's decision.

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianPSGReal MadridLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina
PSG fullback Hakimi eager to engineer Real Madrid return
REVEALED: Four Euro giants in Bayer Leverkusen contact for Wirtz