Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over

Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but war not over

A fresh twist has occurred in the legal saga between Kylian Mbappe and PSG.

Real Madrid striker Mbappé sued PSG for unpaid wages and bonuses totaling €55m.

The French league organization (LFP) has now decided the case - and ruled in Mbappé's favour.

This judgement states that PSG must pay the amount that Mbappé demanded.

However, RMC Sport reports PSG are refusing to pay.The LFP cannot force the club to pay. However, L'Équipe says the league can punish PSG if they do not pay.

A possible punishment could be a transfer ban. Le Parsien writes in turn that PSG will appeal the LFP's decision.