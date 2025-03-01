Roque delighted with Palmeiras move as Barcelona sale confirmed

Vitor Roque is delighted with his move to Palmeiras.

Roque leaves Barcelona for Palmeiras in a deal worth an initial €25.5m.

"Barcelona and Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Vitor Roque. The Club wishes him good luck and success for the future, both personally and professionally," stated Barca.

The striker, 20, has signed a contract to 2029.

He said upon inking his contract: "I am very proud to be part of the Palmeiras family. These have been tense and anxious days for me and my family, but fortunately everything has finally been resolved.

"It is an honour to wear this shirt. Since the news of my possible transfer to Palmeiras began to circulate, I have received several messages from the fans and this affection has made the difference.

"I can't wait to join my teammates and get on the pitch to help."