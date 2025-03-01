REVEALED: Barcelona can make profit on Roque sale to Palmeiras

Barcelona's deal with Palmeiras over Vitor Roque's sale could reach as high as €31m.

Barca paid €30m to Athletico Paranaense over a year ago for Roque, with another €31m due in bonues - which were never met.

Instead, Roque leaves for a fee of €25.5m plus €5m in bonuses.

Barca also retain a 20 per cent cut of any sell-on fee.

But there is more, as Barca can receive another €5m if bonuses in the contract are met.

They are divided into three parts: that the player is among the three best players in the World Cup, that Palmeiras wins the Copa Libertadores and the forward plays at least 60% of the matches as a starter and, finally, other variables linked to Palmeiras' results.