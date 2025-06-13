Martin makes clear Barcelona commitment
Gerard Martin insists he's happy with Barcelona.
The wing-back has been linked with a move away this summer.
But he told Jijantes: "I don't give weight to the rumours.
"I'm happy and focused on Barcelona, I'm happy with my season. I think the staff is also happy with me, with my growth and what I still have to improve.
"I don't think about anything other than Barcelona, so I'm calm."
Martin has just undergone hand surgery after suffering an injury with Spain U21s.