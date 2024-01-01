Romero adamant Sevilla will finish in Euro places

Sevilla striker Isaac Romero is adamant they'll shake off their poor season start.

Romero insists they have a squad capable of European qualification.

He said, "We hope that the fans support us like every weekend . We understand the people a little and we hope that everything is resolved as soon as possible.

"We are not having good results and it is normal that they are like that. I want to ask the people to stay with us, we are going to turn around the situation that we have right now. Let them trust us, we trust them.

“I trust the team, I think we can be among the best and we are going to turn the situation around. The situation right now is not good, it is normal that the fans are downcast and nervous.

"This weekend is an important match to achieve that. We are going to take Sevilla where it deserves, which is at least the European places. A team for more than just staying up? Yes, of course.”